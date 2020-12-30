UrduPoint.com
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Says 70,921 People Died From COVID-19

Wed 30th December 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) A total of 70,921 people died from coronavirus in Russia, while over 45,000 more fatalities were somehow influenced by COVID-19 although it was not their key reason, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday.

The coronavirus response center said earlier in the day that the country's COVID-19 death toll reached 56,426.

"As many as 70,921 people died exclusively from COVID-19. This is confirmed officially and there is absolutely no doubt in this, however, the figure can be slightly adjusted in the coming months, as we receive updated post-mortem examination data every day," Golikova told Rossiya-24 broadcaster.

According to the deputy prime minister, 45,109 more patients who tested positive for COVID-19 died from some other reasons.

