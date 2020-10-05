UrduPoint.com
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Trutnev To Convene Consultation On Kamchatka Incident

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Trutnev to Convene Consultation on Kamchatka Incident

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev, who also serves as the presidential special envoy in the Far East region, will hold a consultation on Monday with the federal environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor, scientists and ecologists about the water pollution incident in the Kamchatka peninsula, his aide Timur Chernyshev said.

"Today, on October 5, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Plenipotentiary Presidential Representative in the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev will hold a consultation on the situation in Kamchatka," Chernyshev told journalists.

According to the aide, the consultation will bring together senior officials of Rosprirodnadzor and Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as well as representatives of scientific, environmental and civil organizations.

In late September, surfers who had come into contact with seawaters on Kamchatka's Khalaktyrsky Beach later displayed signs of poisoning. An expert inquiry found an excess of oil and acidic compounds in the water. The local environment ministry said many marine species were found dead in the area, which was also confirmed by pictures released on the internet.

Residents were recommended to refrain from visiting the beach until further notice. Local environmental prosecutors have launched an inquiry.

