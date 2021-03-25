UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Detention Authority Says Navalny's Health Condition Is Assessed As Satisfactory

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 12:46 PM

Russia's Detention Authority Says Navalny's Health Condition Is Assessed as Satisfactory

The health condition of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is serving his prison sentence in a penal colony in the Vladimir Region, is assessed as satisfactory, the regional department of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The health condition of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is serving his prison sentence in a penal colony in the Vladimir Region, is assessed as satisfactory, the regional department of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Navalny's ally Leonid Volkov, who coordinates his regional teams, reported a "sharp deterioration" in Navalny's health. Volkov said that Navalny suffered from "severe back pain" and could not step on his foot.

"On March 24, medical examinations were conducted in the Federal Penitentiary Service's facilities in the Vladimir Region at the request of the convicts. Convict A. Navalny was among those examined. According to the results of the examination, his health condition is assessed as stable and satisfactory," the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service said in a statement.

The Vladimir Region's ombudswoman told Sputnik she had not received any complaints against Navalny.

"I still do not have a single complaint regarding Navalny from anyone," ombudswoman Lyudmila Romanova said.

In 2014, Navalny and his brother Oleg were indicted on charges of embezzlement in dealings with the Russian subsidiary of French cosmetics company Yves Rocher. At the time, Navalny received a three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence, with one of the conditions being that he check in with the police in person at least twice a month.

The opposition activist was detained as he flew back to Russia from Germany in January where he had been recovering from what German doctors said was a nerve agent poisoning. Navalny is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year jail term for violating the terms of his probation.

Related Topics

Police Russia Jail German Company Germany Vladimir Putin January March From Opposition

Recent Stories

Kuwait oil price down to US$61.68 pb

6 minutes ago

Etihad Airways launches sale to Seychelles, Maldiv ..

6 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly rise but inflation, virus fea ..

4 minutes ago

Australia begins 'long haul' to recovery as floodw ..

4 minutes ago

Over 50% of Israeli Citizens Received Both Shots o ..

4 minutes ago

Russia prison service says Navalny's health 'satis ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.