The health condition of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is serving his prison sentence in a penal colony in the Vladimir Region, is assessed as satisfactory, the regional department of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The health condition of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is serving his prison sentence in a penal colony in the Vladimir Region, is assessed as satisfactory, the regional department of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Navalny's ally Leonid Volkov, who coordinates his regional teams, reported a "sharp deterioration" in Navalny's health. Volkov said that Navalny suffered from "severe back pain" and could not step on his foot.

"On March 24, medical examinations were conducted in the Federal Penitentiary Service's facilities in the Vladimir Region at the request of the convicts. Convict A. Navalny was among those examined. According to the results of the examination, his health condition is assessed as stable and satisfactory," the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service said in a statement.

The Vladimir Region's ombudswoman told Sputnik she had not received any complaints against Navalny.

"I still do not have a single complaint regarding Navalny from anyone," ombudswoman Lyudmila Romanova said.

In 2014, Navalny and his brother Oleg were indicted on charges of embezzlement in dealings with the Russian subsidiary of French cosmetics company Yves Rocher. At the time, Navalny received a three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence, with one of the conditions being that he check in with the police in person at least twice a month.

The opposition activist was detained as he flew back to Russia from Germany in January where he had been recovering from what German doctors said was a nerve agent poisoning. Navalny is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year jail term for violating the terms of his probation.