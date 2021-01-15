UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Developments In Fight Against COVID-19 Used In Over 50 Countries - Golikova

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:48 PM

Russia's Developments in Fight Against COVID-19 Used in Over 50 Countries - Golikova

More than 200 test systems for detecting coronavirus and antibodies have been developed and registered in Russia, and Russian developments on COVID-19 are now used in more than 50 countries, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) More than 200 test systems for detecting coronavirus and antibodies have been developed and registered in Russia, and Russian developments on COVID-19 are now used in more than 50 countries, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

"More than 200 test systems for detecting coronavirus and antibodies to it have been developed and registered in Russia. I would like to note that Russian developments, and you know this well, are now used in more than 50 countries of the world," Golikova said at a meeting with epidemiologists.

Russia has samples of more than 600 coronavirus strains, over 400 of them have been deciphered, Golikova said.

The situation with the coronavirus can be kept under control, she said, noting that this is primarily due to the scientific potential of the country.

She attributed this to the fact that a scientific potential formed in Russia makes it possible to make timely and high-quality decisions on managing a new coronavirus infection.

"The most important thing is that this has been done from the very first days," the deputy prime minister stressed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Skyscrapers, metro trains, astronauts inspire tale ..

3 minutes ago

US Sanctions Cuba's Interior Ministry - Treasury

8 seconds ago

Nine establishments fined for violating COVID-19 c ..

33 minutes ago

Catalonia Could Postpone Snap Parliamentary Vote U ..

12 seconds ago

Cubans in UK Condemn US Govt Decision to Place Cub ..

14 seconds ago

Maryam engages media, nation with new stories to p ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.