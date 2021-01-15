More than 200 test systems for detecting coronavirus and antibodies have been developed and registered in Russia, and Russian developments on COVID-19 are now used in more than 50 countries, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) More than 200 test systems for detecting coronavirus and antibodies have been developed and registered in Russia, and Russian developments on COVID-19 are now used in more than 50 countries, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

"More than 200 test systems for detecting coronavirus and antibodies to it have been developed and registered in Russia. I would like to note that Russian developments, and you know this well, are now used in more than 50 countries of the world," Golikova said at a meeting with epidemiologists.

Russia has samples of more than 600 coronavirus strains, over 400 of them have been deciphered, Golikova said.

The situation with the coronavirus can be kept under control, she said, noting that this is primarily due to the scientific potential of the country.

She attributed this to the fact that a scientific potential formed in Russia makes it possible to make timely and high-quality decisions on managing a new coronavirus infection.

"The most important thing is that this has been done from the very first days," the deputy prime minister stressed.