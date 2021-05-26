UrduPoint.com
Russia's Diplomatic Mission Evacuated 70 Russians From Gaza Strip

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:38 PM

Seventy Russian citizen were evacuated from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, they will travel to Cairo and then be taken to Moscow, the Russian diplomatic mission in Palestine told Sputnik

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Seventy Russian citizen were evacuated from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, they will travel to Cairo and then be taken to Moscow, the Russian diplomatic mission in Palestine told Sputnik.

On May 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order on voluntary evacuation of Russia's and Commonwealth of Independent States' citizens from the Gaza Strip amid the escalating tensions there.

"Today, 70 Russian citizens, mostly women and children, left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah checkpoint. Our fellow diplomats working in Egypt will meet them and escort the evacuees to Cairo, from where the Russians will be transported to Moscow aboard a plane of the ministry of emergencies," the diplomatic mission said.

