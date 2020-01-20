UrduPoint.com
Russia's Direct Investment Fund's Delegation To Hold Over 30 Meetings At Davos Forum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 01:38 PM

A delegation of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), led by RDIF Director General Kirill Dmitriev, will take part in the upcoming World Economic Forum in Switzerland and will hold more than 30 meetings with international partners, the fund said on Monday

The 50th Annual World Economic Forum is scheduled to take place in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos from January 21-24 under the theme of "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World."

"More than 30 meetings of the fund's representatives with existing and potential partners of the fund from the middle East, Asia, the US and Europe are planned [at the forum]," the fund said in a statement.

In 2019, RDIF and its partners invested more than 300 billion rubles ($4.8 billion) in various Russian projects.

