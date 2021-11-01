UrduPoint.com

Russia's Dmitry Medvedev Warns Of Major Food Crisis

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 05:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warns of a looming global food crisis, saying that no one can give accurate forecasts for overcoming the recession in the world economy.

"It is obvious that a world food crisis is coming. Food prices are on the rise everywhere, food inflation is accelerating," Medvedev said in an article published by the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

He emphasized that the world economy is suffering from a recession, which is much more serious than during the financial crisis of 2008-2009.

"A lot will depend on the rate of resumption of foreign trade, especially in terms of export-import of services. Nobody can give accurate forecasts now, " Medvedev said.

The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council explained that non-economic factors, such as vaccination and the emergence of new viruses, are currently affecting the world economic situation.

