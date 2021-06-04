UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Dollar Selloff Puts Spotlight On Growing Concern Over Inflation In US - Investor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 08:15 PM

Russia's Dollar Selloff Puts Spotlight on Growing Concern Over Inflation in US - Investor

Russia's decision to cut the US dollar from its National Wealth Fund reveals the increasing concerns about inflation in the United States, Director of investment consulting firm Navigator Principal Investors, Kyle Shostak, told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russia's decision to cut the US Dollar from its National Wealth Fund reveals the increasing concerns about inflation in the United States, Director of investment consulting firm Navigator Principal Investors, Kyle Shostak, told Sputnik.

"Russian dollar selloff also put a spotlight on the suddenly growing concern over inflation in the US," Shostak said. "With so much stimulus money being pumped into the economy at a historical record level - almost $6trn since the beginning of the pandemics, many bankers are rightfully questioning the dollar's continuing dominance. Investors are worried that the money-printing machine will trigger inflation in the very near future."

As a result, Shostak went on to say, many investors have drastically increased allocations in gold and other assets, including cryptocurrencies.

"While the dollar is now used in 88% of all Currency trades and it still accounts for about 62% of global foreign exchange reserves, this is down from a peak of more than 85% in the 1970s," he pointed out.

"While I don't believe that Bitcoin per se will be recognized by major central banks and sovereign funds as a true reserve asset, in private transactions it will be seen as a major alternative to gold and commodities.

"

"On a much more massive scale compared to Russia's, China's push to expunge the dollar from its financial system is gaining momentum," Shostak added. "Since peaking in 2018, China has reduced its holdings of the US Treasuries in the course if 2019-2020 by $88bn. Diversifying away from the US dollar is perfectly in line with China's focus on trade relationship beyond just the United States."

On Thursday, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the ministry will introduce changes to the structure of the National Wealth Fund within a month, mentioning that the share of the US currency will decrease to zero. The share of the British pound sterling will drop to 5 percent, the share of Japan's Yen will remain unchanged at 5 percent, the share of euro will grow to 40 percent and the share of Yuan will grow to 30 percent, according to the minister.

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Russia China Bitcoin Japan United States Euro Cryptocurrency Money 2018 Gold All From Share

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment unveils ..

17 minutes ago

Putin Links Claims of Russia Weaponizing Vaccine t ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Rejects Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination in R ..

2 minutes ago

Austria Believes Sanctions Against Minsk Necessary ..

2 minutes ago

Putin After Words About Capitol: Don't Care If Any ..

2 minutes ago

Kurz Says Austria Wants to Contribute to Easing Gl ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.