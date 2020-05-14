UrduPoint.com
Russia's Domestic Tourism To Shrink 20% In 2020 - Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Domestic tourism in Russia is forecast to shrink 20 percent this year to an approximate 1 trillion rubles ($13.5 billion) and cause a chain reaction for the reboot of business, according to a study conducted by the Moscow based Center for Strategic Research (CSR).

The think tank conducted interviews with 1,600 respondents from May 4-10 to ask them about domestic tourism in Russia.

The number of people who plan trips within Russia has decreased from 56 percent to 45 percent, according to the findings. 

"I cannot but mention that the current state of affairs with people's income is the key barrier in tourism. Therefore, industry incentives should begin with consumer incentives," CSR Head Lora Nakoryakova told Sputnik.

One in three respondents stated intention to spend on domestic travel after the pandemic is over as much as they spent before the pandemic, while 18 percent said they were going to spend less and 12 percent said they were going to spend more.

 

According to Nakoryakova, the potential revenue of Russia's domestic tourism is expected to total 1 trillion rubles in 2020.

She said domestic tourism can also serve as a good example of a chain recovery in business, when recovery of each one job triggers recovery of three others in adjacent sectors. In case of the tourism sector, it is the combination of transport agencies, tour agencies, food services, recreational services and many other actors.

Combined, they increase the GDP profit from the tourism sector from 1-1.5 percent to 4-4.5 percent, according to Nakoryakova.

