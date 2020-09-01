UrduPoint.com
Russia's Downward Trend Continues Despite Sporadic Virus 'Flare-Ups' - Official

Tue 01st September 2020 | 12:50 AM

Russia's Downward Trend Continues Despite Sporadic Virus 'Flare-Ups' - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Coronavirus cases in Russia are on the downswing despite the emergence of occasional clusters that are being dealt with, the head of the sanitary watchdog said Monday.

"There is a certain downward trend and it is continuing, even though there are several clusters, flare-ups. We are dealing with them," Rospotrebnadzor's Anna Popova told the Rossiya 1 television channel.

Asked whether a second wave was expected, Popova said her agency was ready for any scenario.

She added preparations for seasonal infections this year would not require adjustments "if we follow rules."

Turning to the imminent start of the school year on Tuesday, Russia's chief sanitary doctor said the spread of the virus had been slowed down enough to allow for in-person learning.

Popova said school classes will be disinfected after each group. She confirmed that students could switch back to distance learning if there were a new outbreak of COVID-19.

