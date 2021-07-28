(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Russia's draft convention on countering cybercrimes, presented to the United Nations, envisages protection of personal data and respect to the sovereignty of countries, Deputy Prosecutor General Petr Gorodov told Sputnik.

Russia submitted the world's first-ever draft convention on countering cybercrime to the UN on Tuesday.

The draft convention, presented by Gorodov in Vienna, "introduces new elements of crimes committed using information and communication".

"At the same time [the draft convention] maintenance balance between issues related to personal data protection, respect for state sovereignty and human rights. A set of measures is to be implemented to protect witnesses, as well as to actively use modern technologies, including video conferencing systems or telephone conferences, for interrogations and other procedural actions," Gorodov said.