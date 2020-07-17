UrduPoint.com
Russia's Drug Production Increased By 40% Year-on-Year In June - Statistics Service

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Manufacturing of pharmaceuticals in Russia rose by 40 percent in June, compared to the same period last year, and reached over 38 billion rubles ($532 million), Russian Federal State Statistic Service (Rosstat) said on Thursday.

"Manufacturing of pharmaceuticals increased in June 2020 by 7.1 percent compared to May and by 40.1 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

The overall price of all products amounted to 38.12 billion rubles," Rosstat said in a statement.

At the same time, the production of medical supplies rose by 37 percent year-on-year in June and by nine percent compared to May data.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing of reagents rose by 68 percent when compared to June of last year and by 86 percent compared to May of this year.

In addition, the production of complex medical equipment rose by 85 percent year-on-year in June and by 11 percent compared to May.

