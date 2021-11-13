(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) The FBI has practically kidnapped Russian citizen Denis Dubnikov, who was arrested in the Netherlands, his lawyer Arkady Bukh told Sputnik.

"Mexico has not let him enter the country. The US intelligence services have put him on a plane to the Netherlands and sent him there having paid for his ticket. In other words, he was kidnapped in fact," Buh said, adding that it was the FBI behind the kidnapping.

He stressed that Dubnikov may face up to 20 years in jail.

"He was detained in Mexico but expelled because Mexico has not such an ideal extradition policy as the Netherlands. They have bought a ticket, in other words, they have in fact kidnapped him and sent him to the Netherlands because the extradition from the Netherlands is in fact guaranteed.

He is in fact held in jail in the Netherlands, he is accused of money laundering and may face up to 20 years in jail. We expect his extradition to the United States," Bukh said.

"So far, we do not agree to extradition, but we will probably give our consent later because the Netherlands is the country where the fight against extradition is statistically meaningless. We are studying: maybe it is worth agreeing to quick extradition and sorting it out already here," the attorney added.