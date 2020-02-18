UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Duma Authorizes Submitting Amendments To Constitution Changes Draft Until March 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 18th February 2020 | 03:30 AM

Russia's Duma Authorizes Submitting Amendments to Constitution Changes Draft Until March 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2020) The Council of the Russian lower house, the State Duma, has extended to March 2 the deadline for submitting amendments to the draft on changing the national constitution, Galina Hovanskaya, the head of the State Duma's housing policy committee and a member of the working group on amendments to the Russian legislation, said on Monday.

The lower house's committee on state building and legislation has earlier invited the Council to extend the deadline to March 2, while it initially planned to accept amendments until February 14.

"Yes, we have extended [the deadline to March 2]," Hovanskaya told reporters after a meeting of the Council.

Following the announcement, State Duma Speaker Viacheslav Volodin said that the lower house could hold the second reading of the bill on amending the constitution on March 10.

"Taking into consideration the importance of the matter, ... we have decided that the committee [on state building and legislation] makes effort ... to enable us not just to accept the amendments that we are receiving by March 2 but to study them as well ... In this case, we are most likely to schedule the second reading for March 10," Volodin told reporters.

In his address to the parliament in mid-January, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered important changes to the constitution, including reducing the presidency to two terms and expanding the role of the legislature.

After both chambers of the Russian parliament pass the bill, an all-Russian vote on the amendments will take place. Last week, Putin has ordered that preparations start for the all-Russian vote.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vote Vladimir Putin Reading February March Housing

Recent Stories

Al Wahda secure valuable 1-0 win over Iraq&#039;s ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi-based industrial facilities&#039; invest ..

3 hours ago

Global Women’s Forum calls for allocating budget ..

4 hours ago

Theresa May participates in Youth Circle at Global ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid tours Gulfood 2020

4 hours ago

UAE has taken strides in energy sustainability: Ha ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.