Russia's Duma Council To Discuss Tuesday Putin's Bill On Constitution Amendment - Lawmaker

Mon 20th January 2020 | 07:38 PM

The Council of Russia's lower chamber, the State Duma, will discuss on Tuesday the presidential bill on the amendment to the national constitution, Mikhail Degtyarev, a member of the council and the head of Duma's committee for physical culture and sport, has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The Council of Russia's lower chamber, the State Duma, will discuss on Tuesday the presidential bill on the amendment to the national constitution, Mikhail Degtyarev, a member of the council and the head of Duma's committee for physical culture and sport, has said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had submitted the bill to the State Duma for consideration.

"The Council of the State Duma has appointed the responsible committee [the committee on state building and legislation], at the suggestion of State Duma Chairman Viacheslav Volodin, ... and already tomorrow the council will discuss amendments to the constitution at an urgent meeting," Degtyarev wrote on his Telegram channel.

More Stories From World

