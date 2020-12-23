(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, passed on Wednesday in the first reading a bill allowing the president to run for two more terms in office.

The bill, authored by lower house lawmakers Pavel Krasheninnikov and Olga Savastyanova, and upper house lawmaker Andrey Klishas, was already approved by the cabinet.

The new legislation says that a Russian citizen "who is aged at least 35, permanently resigns in the country for at least 25 years, and does not have and has never had citizenship or residence permit of a foreign nation" can be elected Russian president.

The bill also clarifies provisions related to limitations on presidential terms.

"The provision of the Russian Constitution that limits the number of possible presidential terms for an individual is applicable to individuals who used to serve or are currently serving as the Russian president not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position at the time the amendment comes into force," the document read.

This means, the new legislation would pave way for Russian President Vladimir Putin to run for presidency again after his term ends in 2024.