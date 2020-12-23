UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Duma Passes In 1st Reading Bill Allowing President To Run For Two More Terms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:53 PM

Russia's Duma Passes in 1st Reading Bill Allowing President to Run for Two More Terms

The lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, passed on Wednesday in the first reading a bill allowing the president to run for two more terms in office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, passed on Wednesday in the first reading a bill allowing the president to run for two more terms in office.

The bill, authored by lower house lawmakers Pavel Krasheninnikov and Olga Savastyanova, and upper house lawmaker Andrey Klishas, was already approved by the cabinet.

The new legislation says that a Russian citizen "who is aged at least 35, permanently resigns in the country for at least 25 years, and does not have and has never had citizenship or residence permit of a foreign nation" can be elected Russian president.

The bill also clarifies provisions related to limitations on presidential terms.

"The provision of the Russian Constitution that limits the number of possible presidential terms for an individual is applicable to individuals who used to serve or are currently serving as the Russian president not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position at the time the amendment comes into force," the document read.

This means, the new legislation would pave way for Russian President Vladimir Putin to run for presidency again after his term ends in 2024.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Reading Chamber Citizenship Cabinet

Recent Stories

PSL confirms first-round pick order for 2021 seaso ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Sharjah Museums Author ..

41 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi signs reference seeking SC ..

3 minutes ago

Japan to tighten entry from Britain over new virus ..

3 minutes ago

Australia keen to enhance trade relations with : H ..

3 minutes ago

Al-Shabaab claims beheading of local chief in Keny ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.