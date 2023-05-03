(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Amendments to Russia's federal constitutional law on the military situation, which are designed to harmonize legislation for holding elections in four new Russian regions, where martial law is in effect, have been submitted to the Russian parliament, Chairman of State Duma's Committee on State Building and Legislation Pavel Krasheninnikov said on Wednesday.

"Amendments, providing for an adjustment to the Federal Constitutional Law on Martial Law, have been introduced to the State Duma," Krasheninnikov, who is one of the authors of the amendments, said, according to his press service.

He noted that the amendments were needed to harmonize various legislative acts for holding elections in regions where martial law had been introduced, namely the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Currently, it is forbidden to hold referendums and elections there in accordance with Article 7 of the law on the military situation, Krasheninnikov said, adding that at the same time, the laws on the admission of these new regions to Russia provide that they should hold elections in the fall of 2023.

To eliminate this contradiction and enable citizens to express their political will, such amendments should be adopted, the lawmaker added.

On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and LPR, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.