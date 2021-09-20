UrduPoint.com

The US State Department announced on Monday that Russia's elections for the State Duma the lower house of parliament took place under conditions "not conducive to free and fair proceedings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The US State Department announced on Monday that Russia's elections for the State Duma the lower house of parliament took place under conditions "not conducive to free and fair proceedings."

The legislative elections took place on September 17-19. The State Duma is elected for a five-year term under a mixed electoral system 225 lawmakers are elected on party lists, and another 225 on single-mandate Constituencies in one round.

"The September 17-19 Duma elections in the Russian Federation took place under conditions not conducive to free and fair proceedings. The Russian government's use of laws on 'extremist organizations,' 'foreign agents,' and 'undesirable organizations' severely restricted political pluralism and prevented the Russian people from exercising their civil and political rights," the department said.

With 99% of the ballots counted, the United Russia party retains the lead with 49.82%. In 2016, it had slightly over 54%. United Russia is followed by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation with 19%, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia with 7.49%, the Just Russia For Truth party with 7.42% and the New People party with 5.35%.

Meanwhile, Chinese diplomats who observed the Russian parliamentary election have given a positive assessment of the vote, praising the organizers for their innovative and transparent approach. Jaber Habib Jaber, the League of Arab States (LAS)' envoy in Moscow and the head of the LAS observer mission also said that the vote was properly organized in line with the relevant legislative regulations.

