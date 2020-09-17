(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Two surface to air missile regiments of Russia's Eastern Military District will receive S-400 missile systems, while two surface to air missile battalions will be equipped with Buk-M1-2 missile systems by the end of the year, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.

"By the end of the year, the district will receive over 500 units of new and modernized equipment.

This will enable us to re-equip 14 divisions. Two surface to air missile regiments will receive the S-400 systems, while two surface to air missile battalions will receive the Buk-M1-2 systems," Shoigu told the Defense Ministry.

The military and political situation remains tough in the area, therefore certain measures will be implemented to neutralize the emerging threats, the minister said. Shoigu announced that troops were being beefed up in the strategically important areas.