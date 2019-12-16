VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) A batch of Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles will be put into service in Russia's Eastern Military District before the end of the year, the district's spokesman, Col. Alexander Gordeev, said on Monday.

"A batch of Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles will go into service with the motorized rifle unit of the Eastern Military District stationed in Zabaikalsky Territory," Gordeev said.

The drones will be used for the additional reconnaissance of targets during tactical exercises, to monitor combat training activities, and, if necessary, to monitor forest fires.

The Orlan was created to monitor long and local objects in hard-to-reach areas and is one of the Primary drones used by the Russian Armed Forces.

The setup includes a unified tactical command and control system, so it can show targets to be struck by combat vehicles, including artillery, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and air defense.

The system comprises the operator's work stations, equipment for radio control and data transmission channels, equipment for maintenance and drone launch support, and a gasoline-fueled generator to ensure autonomous operation.