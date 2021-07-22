UrduPoint.com
Russia's ECHR Complaint Aimed At Protecting Interests Of Ukrainians, Russians - Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 03:10 PM

Russia's ECHR Complaint Aimed at Protecting Interests of Ukrainians, Russians - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Russia's inter-state complaint to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) is aimed at protecting the interests of Ukrainians and Russians suffering from the arbitrariness of the authorities in Kiev, Russia's lower chamber speaker, Viacheslav Volodin, said on Thursday.

In its complaint focusing on events that enfolded in Ukraine after the 2014 coup, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office accuses Kiev of violating the European Convention on Human Rights.

"This step was taken to protect the interests of Ukrainians and our compatriots and citizens of our country who suffer from the arbitrariness of the Ukrainian authorities. Given the persuasiveness of the mentioned facts, in my opinion, the ECHR has no other option but to recognize this and provide a legal assessment of the actions of the Kiev authorities," Volodin wrote in his Telegram channel.

