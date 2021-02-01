UrduPoint.com
Russia's Economy Shrinks By 3.1% In 2020: Official Data

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 09:57 PM

Russia's economy contracted by 3.1 percent in 2020 owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the country's statistics agency said Monday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Russia's economy contracted by 3.1 percent in 2020 owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the country's statistics agency said Monday.

The Rosstat statistics agency attributed the drop, which was less than in many European countries, to "restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus and the fall in global demand for energy resources".

