(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) has already begun preparations for the 2024 presidential election campaign, CEC chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said on Friday.

"Of course, we are preparing (for the presidential campaign). What else?" Pamfilova told journalists.

According to the CEC chairwoman, the commission is working out the election's organization and methodology, as well as preparing the staff and all necessary digital tools.

"We are getting ready now for the presidential campaign, because we understand what a presidential election is like in current conditions," Pamfilova added.

Russia's next presidential election is expected in the spring of 2024. The current head of state, Vladimir Putin, has not yet officially announced if he is going to run.