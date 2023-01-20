UrduPoint.com

Russia's Election Commission Already Preparing For 2024 Presidential Campaign - Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Russia's Election Commission Already Preparing for 2024 Presidential Campaign - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) has already begun preparations for the 2024 presidential election campaign, CEC chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said on Friday.

"Of course, we are preparing (for the presidential campaign). What else?" Pamfilova told journalists.

According to the CEC chairwoman, the commission is working out the election's organization and methodology, as well as preparing the staff and all necessary digital tools.

"We are getting ready now for the presidential campaign, because we understand what a presidential election is like in current conditions," Pamfilova added.

Russia's next presidential election is expected in the spring of 2024. The current head of state, Vladimir Putin, has not yet officially announced if he is going to run.

Related Topics

Election Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

1 hour ago
 Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carryin ..

Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carrying out drive in harsh weather

2 hours ago
 UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustain ..

UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustainability&#039;

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretarie ..

UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretaries of Arab Ministries of Financ ..

2 hours ago
 The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will ..

The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will prove to be a milestone in the ..

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, redu ..

ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, reduce carbon intensity by 25% by ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.