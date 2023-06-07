UrduPoint.com

Russia's Election Commission Proposes To Hold Remote E-Voting In 24 Regions - Head

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Russia's Election Commission Proposes to Hold Remote E-Voting in 24 Regions - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) has proposed holding remote electronic voting in the country's 24 regions on a single voting day, CEC chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said on Wednesday.

"In total, we have received 31 applications from the election commissions of Russia's regions ... However, seven of our regions have withdrawn their bids after careful consideration and weighing the pros and cons. Currently, 24 applications are being considered by the CEC," Pamfilova said at a CEC meeting.

The CEC is not forcing remote voting on Russian citizens, it is the people's need, the chairwoman said.

"It (remote voting) is not dictated from above, it's in response to the requests and demands of the regions and, let's say, the demands of our citizen voters, who have appreciated this way of voting, which expands their possibilities," she said.

Pamfilova added that more than 20 million people could vote remotely, taking into account the regions that have applied, and more than 21.5 million with the addition of Moscow voters.

The single day of voting in Russia in 2023 is scheduled for September 10.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote September From Million

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi denies of having information about set ..

Bushra Bibi denies of having information about settlement with UK agency

26 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed appoints Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zay ..

Hazza bin Zayed appoints Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed to manage operations of Al ..

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water ..

Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water resources, environmental prote ..

1 hour ago
 US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Sh ..

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House Attack Case

4 hours ago

‘Elections 'll be only when I'll get them hold,’: says Zardari, claiming to ..

4 hours ago
 Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah ..

Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi langua ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.