MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) has proposed holding remote electronic voting in the country's 24 regions on a single voting day, CEC chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said on Wednesday.

"In total, we have received 31 applications from the election commissions of Russia's regions ... However, seven of our regions have withdrawn their bids after careful consideration and weighing the pros and cons. Currently, 24 applications are being considered by the CEC," Pamfilova said at a CEC meeting.

The CEC is not forcing remote voting on Russian citizens, it is the people's need, the chairwoman said.

"It (remote voting) is not dictated from above, it's in response to the requests and demands of the regions and, let's say, the demands of our citizen voters, who have appreciated this way of voting, which expands their possibilities," she said.

Pamfilova added that more than 20 million people could vote remotely, taking into account the regions that have applied, and more than 21.5 million with the addition of Moscow voters.

The single day of voting in Russia in 2023 is scheduled for September 10.