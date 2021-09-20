MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) A total of 491,188 observers worked at the parliamentary elections in Russia, the Central Election Commission's spokeswoman, Ella Pamfilova, said on Monday.

"We had so many observers ...

A total of 334,127 observers from political parties and candidates from single-mandate Constituencies, plus 157,061 observers ... nominated by parties as commission members with a consultative capacity ... We had a total of 491,188 observers," Pamfilova told the election commission.