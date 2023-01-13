UrduPoint.com

Russia's Electricity Consumption Up 1.5% Y/Y To 1.11 Trillion KWh In 2022 - UES Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Electricity consumption in the Russia's Unified Energy System (UES) increased by 1.5% to 1.11 trillion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2022, generation amounted to 1.12 trillion kWh, the UES Operator said on Friday.

"Electricity generation by power plants of Russia's UES amounted to 1,121.5 billion kWh. Electricity consumption in 2022 amounted to 1,106.3 billion kWh," it said.

The growth in consumption amounted to 1.5% year-on-year, it added.

