MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Electricity exports from Russia to China in January-November increased by 23%, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said on Monday.

"Electricity exports to China grew by 23% in 11 months," the minister told reporters.

In early September, Shulginov said that the Russian Energy Ministry predicted an increase in electricity supplies from Russia to China and Mongolia at about 19-20%.

Russian state-owned energy company Inter RAO supplies electricity to China from the Amur region of Russia's Far East under a long-term take-or-pay contract.

In 2021, Beijing asked Moscow to increase supplies, which amounted to nearly 3 billion kWh per year, due to energy shortages. At the end of 2021, Russian electricity exports to China amounted to 3.8 billion kWh per year at a cost of $181.5 million.

On November 18, a meeting of the Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commission on energy cooperation was held, during which Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia and China in 2022 increased energy trade by 64% in monetary terms and by 10% in physical terms.