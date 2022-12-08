UrduPoint.com

Russia's Electricity Giant To Deliver Record 4.5Bln KWh Of Power To China In 2022 - CEO

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Russia's Electricity Giant to Deliver Record 4.5Bln kWh of Power to China in 2022 - CEO

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Leading Russian electricity company Inter RAO expects to deliver a record 4.4-4.5 billion kWh of power to China in 2022, the company's head, Boris Kovalchuk, said on Wednesday.

"China's volumes are known. This year, a record 4.4-4.5 billion kWh will be delivered," he said.

He also noted that his company saw no prospects for resumed power supplies to the Baltic states.

"Yeah, (about) the market of the Baltic states and Finland, we have abandoned it. As of yet, there are no prospects for a return," Kovalchuk added.

Meanwhile, the company has been supplying 50-150 megawatt of electricity to Kazakhstan since the summer, according to the top manager. Kovalchuk specified that shortages in the Central Asian republic had been caused by crypto-mining.

Inter RAO provides electricity to China from the Amur Region under a long-term take-or-pay contract. In previous years, the exports amounted to 3 billion kWh per annum. In 2021, China asked for supplies to be increased due to power shortages. A total of 3.8 billion kWh worth $181.5 billion were delivered in 2021.

