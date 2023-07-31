LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Russian electronic warfare equipment has started to jam the Starlink satellite internet signal in the Luhansk tactical direction, Andrei Marochko, a retired army officer of the Luhansk People's Republic and a military expert, told Sputnik on Monday.

"An analysis of transmissions between Ukrainian militants at the line of contact has shown that they experience difficulties with internet access via Starlink satellites. Many believe it is due to Russian armed forces having started to jam the signal provided by SpaceX company," Marochko said.

In April, the Pentagon said it was in talks with Starlink regarding the satellite communication services that are being provided to Ukraine after the company's owner, Elon Musk, said that he was considering ending the supply because it was too difficult to maintain without funding from the government.

Later Musk reversed course and did continue to fund the service.

Starlink is a next generation satellite network launched by SpaceX in February 2018 and designed to provide broadband internet access across the world. After the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Starlink stations have been providing the Ukrainian forces with access to satellite internet. However, in March, President of SpaceX Gwynne Shotwell said the company has taken measures to limit the use of its Starlink satellites by Ukraine for military purposes, including controlling drones.