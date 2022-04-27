UrduPoint.com

Russia's Embassy In Sarajevo Not Aware Of Problems With Gas Supplies To BiH

Published April 27, 2022 | 07:17 PM

The Russian embassy in Sarajevo told Sputnik on Wednesday that it has no information about Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) having any issues with receiving Russian gas after Gazprom suspended supplies to Bulgaria

Since the beginning of 2021, BiH receives Russian gas via Bulgaria and Serbia via the TurkStream pipeline.

"The embassy has no information about any issues in gas supplies to Bosnia and Herzegovina," the embassy said.

The embassy also cited Bisera Hadzialjevic, the head of BiH gas company Energoinvest, as saying that Gazprom's suspension of supplies to Bulgaria should not affect the deliveries to BiH, and noted that Russian gas is being delivered to the country according to contractual obligations.

Gazprom said on Tuesday that it will suspend the supply of Russian gas to Bulgaria and Poland on April 27 as the company has yet to receive payments for the deliveries made in April, which were to be paid in rubles.

The company noted that the supplies will be resumed as soon as payments are made in rubles in line with Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree.

On March 31, Putin signed a decree, stipulating that all contracts for gas supplies with companies registered in "unfriendly" countries be settled in rubles. The measure only concerns Gazprom's pipeline exports, with the company expecting to receive the first ruble payments in the second half of April and in May.

TurkStream is an export gas pipeline from Russia to Turkey through the Black Sea, with a capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year. It is designed for gas supplies to Turkey and the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe through the Turkish territory.

