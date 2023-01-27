WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The Russian Embassy in Washington said on Thursday that the recent sanctions, imposed on Russia by the United States, showed the "inefficiency and absurdity" of this approach more clearly.

"The U.S. keeps 'brandishing' with their illegitimate sanctions threats. Another 'portion' of restrictions against Russia was announced on January 26th. With each new wave of economic barriers, the inefficiency and absurdity of this approach becomes more obvious. Russia is successfully resisting attempts to impose a line of behavior chosen by the United States. Such "stress checks" are not new to us," the embassy said on Telegram, adding: "Despite all the sanctions, our market remains attractive, including for foreign investors.

It adapts to new conditions."

The embassy believes that foreign entrepreneurs and companies would be the first to suffer from "constant expansion of restrictive measures" and "constantly shrinking" opportunities to continue cooperation with Russia.

The embassy said that Russia is open to establishing new business contacts, but "only on the basis of an honest approach, while maintaining market, competitive conditions for doing business."