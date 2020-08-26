WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States is aware of the arrest of Russian citizen Egor Kriuchkov, who was detained on charges of conspiracy to commit a cybercrime, Russian diplomats intend to contact him and provide him with the required assistance, the diplomatic mission told Sputnik.

"The embassy is aware of what happened. In the near future, we will contact the Russian to clarify the essence of the problem. We will provide him with the required consular and legal assistance," the embassy said.

US prosecutors earlier charged Kriuchkov with conspiring to insert malware into a company's computer network in order to extort ransom money from the business.