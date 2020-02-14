WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Russia's Embassy in the United States on Thursday denounced fresh US "non-proliferation" sanctions against Russian weapons-manufacturing companies as part of an "upsurge of Russophobia" and an attempt to promote narrow commercial interests.

The move, announced earlier on Thursday, targeted Kumertau Aviation Production Enterprise, Instrument Building Design Bureau in Tula and Scientific Production Association Mashinostroyeniya.

"We see in this approach another upsurge of Russophobia, as well as an attempt to promote narrow interests in the international market of defense technologies," the Embassy wrote on Facebook.

A document published in the Federal Register explained that the sanctions were imposed over a determination that a number of foreign persons have engaged in activities that warrant measures pursuant to Section 3 of the Iran, North Korea and Syria Nonproliferation Act.

The Embassy blasted US authorities for failing to provide any official evidence against the Russian companies and stressed that it was a prerogative of the UN Security Council to impose restrictions on such grounds.