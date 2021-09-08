MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev died in Norilsk during military drills when he tried to save the live film director Alexander Melnik (who directed famous action movies Terra Nova and Territory), the ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Yevgeny Zinichev died saving famous film director Alexander Melnik," the ministry said.

Melnik, who also died, was present at interdepartmental drills, he arrived in Norilsk to choose a location for a new documentary movie about the development of the Arctic and the Northern Sea Route, the ministry added.