Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev has died while attempting to save a person's life during training exercises in the Arctic city of Norilsk, the ministry said on Wednesday

Moscow, Sept 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev has died while attempting to save a person's life during training exercises in the Arctic city of Norilsk, the ministry said on Wednesday.

"The head of the emergencies ministry, Yevgeny Zinichev, tragically died saving a person's life" during drills in Norilsk, the ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.