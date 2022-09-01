UrduPoint.com

Russia's Emergencies Ministry Delivers 3,900 Tonnes Of Humanitarian Aid To Donbas In Week

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Russia's Emergencies Ministry Delivers 3,900 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Donbas in Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The Russian Emergencies Ministry said it has delivered 3,900 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) and liberated territories of Ukraine in the past week, whereas about 75,000 tonnes has been delivered to the area since the start of the humanitarian mission.

"Since the start of the humanitarian mission, almost 75,000 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes has been delivered to Donbas by Russian Emergencies Ministry convoys," the ministry said.

"Over the past week (since August 24), rescuers have delivered bottled water, food, medicines and essentials with a total weight of about 3,900 tonnes to the DPR, LPR and Ukraine," it said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." As of March 25, the Russian Armed Forces completed the main tasks of the first stage, significantly reducing the combat potential of Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Water Russia Vladimir Putin Donetsk Kiev February March August From Weight

Recent Stories

IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz ..

IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz

8 hours ago
 White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level ..

White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level of US Presentation at Gorbach ..

8 hours ago
 Monkeypox Cases Worldwide Exceed 50,000, Death Tol ..

Monkeypox Cases Worldwide Exceed 50,000, Death Toll Reaches 16 - WHO

8 hours ago
 Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Forc ..

Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Force Missile Attack Over Damascus ..

8 hours ago
 Belgium May Allow Citizens to Postpone Mortgage Pa ..

Belgium May Allow Citizens to Postpone Mortgage Payments Amid Energy Price Surge ..

8 hours ago
 Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology re ..

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology receives best Engineering Univer ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.