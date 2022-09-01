MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The Russian Emergencies Ministry said it has delivered 3,900 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) and liberated territories of Ukraine in the past week, whereas about 75,000 tonnes has been delivered to the area since the start of the humanitarian mission.

"Since the start of the humanitarian mission, almost 75,000 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes has been delivered to Donbas by Russian Emergencies Ministry convoys," the ministry said.

"Over the past week (since August 24), rescuers have delivered bottled water, food, medicines and essentials with a total weight of about 3,900 tonnes to the DPR, LPR and Ukraine," it said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." As of March 25, the Russian Armed Forces completed the main tasks of the first stage, significantly reducing the combat potential of Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.