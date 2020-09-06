MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) A plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered 25 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the population of the Central African Republic, Congo and Zimbabwe, the ministry's press service said in a statement on Sunday.

"On September 6, an Il-76 plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered humanitarian aid to the population of the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo and the Republic of Zimbabwe.

25-tonne cargo included personal protective equipment, medical devices, and disinfectants," the statement said.

The African nations have long been facing diverse challenges ranging from lack of food and clean water to multiple infectious diseases. The situation even deteriorated with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Within the context, the international community is trying to enhance its support for the continent's countries by providing assistance in various fields.