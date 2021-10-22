UrduPoint.com

Russia's Emergencies Ministry Says Seven People Killed In Ryazan Region Plant Fire

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:13 PM

Russia's Emergencies Ministry Says Seven People Killed in Ryazan Region Plant Fire

Seven people were killed in the fire at a plant in Russia's Ryazan region, while the fate of nine more individuals remains uncertain, a spokesman for the ministry of emergency situations told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Seven people were killed in the fire at a plant in Russia's Ryazan region, while the fate of nine more individuals remains uncertain, a spokesman for the ministry of emergency situations told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that three people were killed.

"According to preliminary information, 17 people were injured, seven of them were killed and one was hospitalized, the fate of nine people remains uncertain," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Russia Ryazan

Recent Stories

Israeli PM in Russia for first talks with Putin

Israeli PM in Russia for first talks with Putin

1 minute ago
 Three killed,one injured in bus-car collision

Three killed,one injured in bus-car collision

1 minute ago
 Taliban Say Pakistan Pledged $28Mln, Duty Free Fru ..

Taliban Say Pakistan Pledged $28Mln, Duty Free Fruit Exports for Afghanistan

1 minute ago
 Sehat Insaf Card: Every family in Punjab to get up ..

Sehat Insaf Card: Every family in Punjab to get up to Rs 1 million every year : ..

4 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 61939 cusecs water

IRSA releases 61939 cusecs water

4 minutes ago
 Indian troops in Kashmir use rape to punish commun ..

Indian troops in Kashmir use rape to punish communities: Munir Akram

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.