UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Emergencies Ministry Sends Doctors, Rescuers To Beirut After Deadly Explosion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

Russia's Emergencies Ministry Sends Doctors, Rescuers to Beirut After Deadly Explosion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Emergencies told Sputnik it would send on Wednesday five aircraft with a mobile hospital, doctors, rescue workers and public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor staffers to Lebanon, recently hit by a powerful explosion that resulted in over 70 deaths and over 4,000 injuries.

"As part of the humanitarian operation, five aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies will be sent to Lebanon's Beirut to provide assistance and eliminate the consequences of yesterday's massive explosion," the ministry said.

The planes will deliver to Beirut a mobile hospitals, doctors, rescue workers and Rospotrebnadzor staffers with a special laboratory for detecting COVID-19.

"All the experts will have special suits and protective gear, taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Russia Mobile Beirut Lebanon All

Recent Stories

PM to address AJK Assembly today

8 minutes ago

Pakistan team is prepared for the first Test today

33 minutes ago

Nation observes Youm-e-Istehsal today

51 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 5 August 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

A paradise lost to war, politics and ideology:

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.