Russia's Emergencies Ministry To Buy Around 50 New Planes, Helicopters By 2030 - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 10:20 AM

Russia's Emergencies Ministry to Buy Around 50 New Planes, Helicopters by 2030 - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations plans to purchase around 50 new aircraft by 2030, including some Mi-8 helicopters, as part of its technical re-equipment program, Minister for Emergencies Yevgeny Zinichev told Sputnik in an interview ahead of the national Emergency Rescuer's Day.

"By 2030, aviation units of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations plans to receive around 50 new aircraft and take into service around 380 modern multifunctional uncrewed aerial vehicles that are produced in Russia," Zinichev said.

The emergencies ministry and the ministry of finance are currently considering purchases of new Mi-38 and Mi-8 helicopters, and upgrades and purchases of Be-200 amphibious planes, the official added.

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin articulated the need to adopt a long-term 2030 program for upgrading the equipment of the emergencies ministry to ensure that rescue officers are equipped in accordance with the established standards.

More Stories From World

