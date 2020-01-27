(@FahadShabbir)

No bomb was found onboard Russia's Moscow-bound flag carrier Aeroflot's aircraft, which returned to the departure airport in Khabarovsk earlier in the day after receiving a bomb threat, a representative from local emergency services told Sputnik on Monday

Earlier in the day, an Aeroflot representative told Sputnik that the plane had turned around due to receiving the threat.

"The aircraft has been checked and no bombs have been detected onboard," the representative said.