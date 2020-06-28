KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Unidentified liquid was spilled when pumped out from a local mineral processing factory's tailings dam in the Norilsk city in Russia's northern Krasnoyarsk Territory, regional emergency services told journalists on Sunday.

According to the Krasnoyarsk headquarters of Russian emergency services, they received a report at 6:30 a.m. (23:30 GMT, Saturday) that unauthorized pumping of liquid into tundra was underway at the local mining facility in the town of Talnakh.

"There is a risk the tailings will reach Kharayelakh River," a representative of the emergency services said, adding that the illegal dumping was terminated.

They said 11 people had been dispatched on the scene to assess the scale of contamination.

Last month, there was a major contamination accident in Norilsk when 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company's Thermal Power Plant and seeped into a nearby river. The city declared a state of emergency and spent millions of Dollars to clean the spill.