MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The embassy of the United States in Russia will be unable to fully provide consular services starting August 1 due to the recent ban on employment of locals and third-nation nationals, Ambassador John Sullivan has said.

"So, we are engaged again and we worked before the summit, we have engaged with the Russian government, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to try to address the problems that have arisen in our diplomatic relationship, most significant of which, from my perspective, recently was the decree that was signed by the Russian government. It designated the United States and, I believe, the Czech Republic as countries that .

.. disfavored and limited our ability for [employing] both Russian nationals to work in our respective missions and, for that matter, third-country nationals," Sullivan said in an interview with the broadcaster Dozhd (also known as tv Rain).

"We need to come into compliance with the decree by August 1 and we are working to do so, but the effect on the operations of our mission, particularly our consular services has been particularly significant ... after August 1 we will have a very very small number of [employees], which is why we are not able to provide the consular services," Sullivan added.