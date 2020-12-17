(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's En+ Group categorically denies media claims about the alleged control of businessman Oleg Deripaska over aluminum giant Rusal and considers them unfounded, the company said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russia's En+ Group categorically denies media claims about the alleged control of businessman Oleg Deripaska over aluminum giant Rusal and considers them unfounded, the company said.

"EN+ GROUP IPJSC ... notes the recent press article published by Bloomberg. En+ strongly refutes the allegations made in the article which have no factual basis. These allegations are false. The matter is in the hands of our lawyers," the company said, commenting on Bloomberg's publication about possible preservation of Deripaska's influence on Rusal, which is part of the group.

"No breach or concern has been mentioned by either the US Treasury or the Group. The En+ independent board of directors continues to have full confidence in the Group's robust compliance procedures," it added.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that European officials had sent information to the US authorities, according to which Deripaska allegedly continues to control Rusal and its main owner, En+ Group, contrary to the 2018 agreement that allowed these companies to be removed from sanctions list.

The control, according to the article, means a significant influence on the activities of companies and the use of their resources in their own interests. At the same time, lawyers representing both En+ and Deripaska denied these allegations in a commentary to Bloomberg.

In April 2018, the US added Deripaska and the companies controlled by him to the "black list" (SDN-list). And in January 2019, the US Treasury Department removed En+, as well as Rusal and Eurosibenergo, which are both controlled by En+, from sanctions, after Deripaska reduced his stake in En+ below 44.95 percent and ceased to manage the company through the board of directors. The businessman himself, as well as the GAZ Group, which he controls through the Russian Machines holding, remained on the list.