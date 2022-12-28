UrduPoint.com

Russia's Energy Exports To China To Grow By 16% By End Of 2022 - Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The export of energy from Russia to China will increase by 16% by the end of the year, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said on Wednesday.

"In total, (energy) exports to China and Mongolia increased by 15-20%, and to China will probably grow by 16% by the end of the year," Shulginov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Shulginov said earlier that the Russian Ministry of Energy was expecting a 19-20% growth in energy exports to China and Mongolia.

