MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) An employee of Russia's Gazprom energy corporation has tested positive for COVID-19, the company said on Friday.

"Several days ago, an employee of PJSC Gazprom, felt ill while vacationing in Russia.

The test for the coronavirus has come back positive," the corporation spokesperson told reporters.

The employee is said to be in stable condition.

"We are taking all necessary measures, including those related to figuring out his circle of contacts," the spokesperson added.

There are currently 1,036 cases of COVID-19 in Russia, with the death toll standing at 3, according to the Health Ministry.