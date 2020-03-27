UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Energy Giant Gazprom Says Employee Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:34 PM

Russia's Energy Giant Gazprom Says Employee Tested Positive for Coronavirus

An employee of Russia's Gazprom energy corporation has tested positive for COVID-19, the company said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) An employee of Russia's Gazprom energy corporation has tested positive for COVID-19, the company said on Friday.

"Several days ago, an employee of PJSC Gazprom, felt ill while vacationing in Russia.

The test for the coronavirus has come back positive," the corporation spokesperson told reporters.

The employee is said to be in stable condition.

"We are taking all necessary measures, including those related to figuring out his circle of contacts," the spokesperson added.

There are currently 1,036 cases of COVID-19 in Russia, with the death toll standing at 3, according to the Health Ministry.

Related Topics

Russia Company Circle All Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kunming University of Science and Technology China ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association demands PPE kits for ..

9 minutes ago

France Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Until April 15 ..

9 minutes ago

Vegetable, fruit market timing cut to half

9 minutes ago

Traders, philanthropists urged to ensure provision ..

9 minutes ago

PTI leader appeals philanthropists to help deservi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.