Russian energy company Lukoil said on Monday that it would acquire a 50% operator interest in Mexico's hydrocarbon production project

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Russian energy company Lukoil said on Monday that it would acquire a 50% operator interest in Mexico's hydrocarbon production project.

"LUKOIL announces the entry into an agreement to acquire the 50% operator interest in the Area 4 project in Mexico through the acquisition of the operator's holding company. The transaction value is $435 million plus expenditures incurred in 2021," the statement said.

The deal � which includes two oil fields in the Gulf of Mexico, Ichalkil and Pokoch � is subject to approval by the Mexican authorities.

"The recoverable hydrocarbon reserves of the fields amount to 564 million barrels of oil equivalent, more than 80% of which is crude oil," the company added.

The production of the first oil is scheduled for the third quarter of this year. The project will be undertaken as part of a production sharing agreement, which was struck in 2016 for a period of 25 years with the right for an extension for up to 10 years.

The Russian energy giant has been operating in Mexico since 2014. A year later, it joined the development of the Amatitlan oil field.