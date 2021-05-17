There is a high degree of independence from foreign suppliers in the Russian energy sector, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday

"There are no areas in the energy industry where our dependence on foreigners would be critical ... Usually there is a division of labor in the world, and each country does what it knows how to do better than others. But today we'd better not depend on anyone. And so far we are good at that," Novak told the Moskovskij Komsomolets newspaper.

The official noted that Western sanctions on equipment supplies prevented Russia from neither extracting fuel from the existing oil fields nor developing new ones.

"Over the past five years, about 300 oil, gas and gas condensate fields have been commissioned," Novak added.

Speaking about the equipment for oil production, the deputy prime minister said that the dependence on imported technology had been reduced from 60% to 40% over recent years.