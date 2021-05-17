UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Energy Industry Has No Critical Reliance On Foreign Suppliers - Novak

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 09:20 PM

Russia's Energy Industry Has No Critical Reliance on Foreign Suppliers - Novak

There is a high degree of independence from foreign suppliers in the Russian energy sector, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) There is a high degree of independence from foreign suppliers in the Russian energy sector, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"There are no areas in the energy industry where our dependence on foreigners would be critical ... Usually there is a division of labor in the world, and each country does what it knows how to do better than others. But today we'd better not depend on anyone. And so far we are good at that," Novak told the Moskovskij Komsomolets newspaper.

The official noted that Western sanctions on equipment supplies prevented Russia from neither extracting fuel from the existing oil fields nor developing new ones.

"Over the past five years, about 300 oil, gas and gas condensate fields have been commissioned," Novak added.

Speaking about the equipment for oil production, the deputy prime minister said that the dependence on imported technology had been reduced from 60% to 40% over recent years.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Russia Oil Komsomolets Independence Gas From Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture celebrates International Museum Day

11 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of D ..

26 minutes ago

Group of 28 US Senators Urge Immediate Israeli-Pal ..

5 minutes ago

World Economic Forum in Singapore Canceled Due to ..

5 minutes ago

UPU to produce a monthly podcast called 'Voice Mai ..

6 minutes ago

Authorities directed to abstain from appointing ma ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.