MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Russia has completed national enterprises modernization for launching batch production of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"We have completed the modernization of the industrial production sector for batch production of the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile," Shoigu told the upper house of the Russian parliament.

Test flights are expected to start later this year.