SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has so far collected data from more than 85 percent of the country's forests for assessment, which is expected to be completed by the next year, Deputy Minister Ivan Valentik told Sputnik on Thursday.

In March, Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov said Russia must first conduct forest inventory to determine their capacity to absorb carbon dioxide before ratifying the Paris Agreement on climate change.

"The deadline has not changed, the work will be completed by 2020.

We have already treated practically more than 85 percent of the territory of Russia's forests ... We expect that, based on the results of this inventory, we will be world leaders in terms of [carbon] stock, not only forest area," Valentik said.

The Paris Agreement, which aims to curb climate change by trying to keep the increase in global average temperature below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, was adopted in 2015. To this date, the document has been ratified by 185 out of 197 parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.